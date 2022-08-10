Previous
The Deer game!
The Deer game!

We see deer on a regular basis in our neighborhood. However, this is the 1st time I’ve seen a fawn run continual fast circles around a doe! That cutie was having so much fun! You can barely see the fawn on the far right.
