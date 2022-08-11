Sign up
5 / 365
Hummingbird
I’m trying to savor the “little things” of summer, this last week of summer break. School starts back next week. I’ll be trading sipping morning coffee on the front porch & watching hummingbirds, for 18 vivacious 2nd graders!😄
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
Collette Chandler
@collettechandler
365
hummingbird
