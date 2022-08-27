Previous
Ava’s Goat by collettechandler
21 / 365

Ava’s Goat

This was the 1st year that Ava was in agriculture at school. She showed her goat, Nala, and won 4th place (Nala didn’t want to move!). We’ll take it! 🙂
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Collette Chandler

@collettechandler
