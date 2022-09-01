Previous
The Gift by collettechandler
The Gift

This new student of mine presented me with this money and the best smile ever, on his second day of school! He said the money was, “for me” (his 2nd grade teacher). Of course, I gave it back to him, but not without his picture, and a big hug!🥰
Collette Chandler

