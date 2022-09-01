Sign up
26 / 365
The Gift
This new student of mine presented me with this money and the best smile ever, on his second day of school! He said the money was, “for me” (his 2nd grade teacher). Of course, I gave it back to him, but not without his picture, and a big hug!🥰
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Collette Chandler
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
365
