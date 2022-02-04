Previous
Banbury X - front top by colourfan
Banbury X - front top

Top half of a magnificent bronze statue in honour of the nursery rhyme - Ride a cock-horse to Banbury Cross, etc
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Bonney Stephen

@colourfan
