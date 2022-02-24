Previous
Next
St Margarets Church + Elizabeth Tower by colourfan
24 / 365

St Margarets Church + Elizabeth Tower

Please note the 2 timing Tower Clock - is Big Ben having a fit?
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Bonney Stephen

@colourfan
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise