Previous
Next
Budding Archer by colourfan
69 / 365

Budding Archer

15ft steel sculpture in a random field. No idea why but looked impressive.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Bonney Stephen

@colourfan
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paul Alfsson
Why not add a target on the other side of the water for him?
Is this the iron that's not rusty, like the Angel of the North?
April 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise