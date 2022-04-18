Previous
1955 Bedford Fire Engine - NBE 691 by colourfan
1955 Bedford Fire Engine - NBE 691

Still used for displays and parading round the streets. The grandchildren had great fun pulling the simple levers and the rope that made the old bell clang.
Bonney Stephen

@colourfan
