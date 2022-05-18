Previous
Mum with Cygnets by colourfan
Mum with Cygnets

On 11 May I put on a picture of a swan on her nest. Today we saw her with 4 Cygnets - a very pleasing outcome as a local told us that originally she had 7 eggs.
18th May 2022

Bonney Stephen

@colourfan
