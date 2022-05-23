Sign up
112 / 365
Granny's Summerhouse - Charlecote
Not a summery day today but took this shot of The Summerhouse, Charlecote Park that was built for Lady Mary Elizabeth Lucy's children in the 1820's. It was modelled on Plas Newydd, Llangollen and it is a Grade II Listed building.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
0
0
Bonney Stephen
@colourfan
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
23rd May 2022 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
