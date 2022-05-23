Previous
Granny's Summerhouse - Charlecote by colourfan
Granny's Summerhouse - Charlecote

Not a summery day today but took this shot of The Summerhouse, Charlecote Park that was built for Lady Mary Elizabeth Lucy's children in the 1820's. It was modelled on Plas Newydd, Llangollen and it is a Grade II Listed building.
