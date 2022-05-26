Previous
Next
The Cabin Crew - Kineton School build by colourfan
115 / 365

The Cabin Crew - Kineton School build

Was interesting to watch them put these cabins together. In the space of a day they had installed 7 cabins in a row on the ground with 4 more on top.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Bonney Stephen

@colourfan
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise