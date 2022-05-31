Sign up
120 / 365
Gaydon Village Hall
In 1938 the owner generously gave the hall to the village of Gaydon.The original thatched roof was 'modernised' in the 1960's and the building restored back to its original 'arts and crafts' style in the year 2000.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
31st May 2022 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
