Gaydon Village Hall by colourfan
Gaydon Village Hall

In 1938 the owner generously gave the hall to the village of Gaydon.The original thatched roof was 'modernised' in the 1960's and the building restored back to its original 'arts and crafts' style in the year 2000.
