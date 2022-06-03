Previous
'Eddystone' 34028 Steam Train by colourfan
'Eddystone' 34028 Steam Train

Having a great time at the GWSR 'Cotswold Festival of Steam'.
The train shown was built 1946 - retired 1964 after 851,549 miles. Restoration started 1986 - completed 2003.
