GWSR Train Token collection

The token system was developed in Britain in the 19th century, to facilitate safe working of single-line railways. If a branch line is a dead end with a simple shuttle train service, then a single token is sufficient. The driver of any train entering the branch line (or occupying any part of it) must be in possession of the token, and no collision with another train is possible. For convenience in passing it from hand to hand, the token was often in the form of a staff, typically 800 mm long and 40 mm diameter, and is referred to as a train staff. Such a staff is usually literally a wooden staff with a brass plate stating the two signal boxes between which it is valid.

On this line the token is connected to a ring which the Fireman collects whilst in motion by putting his arm through the ring. An insert (bottom L H corner) shows the token on the ring on his arm.

