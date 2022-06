POTFEST Competition

Went to Compton Verney for the POTFEST (Pottery Festival) where a large number of Potters (not Harry) presented their wares in a bid to sell (at mega prices!). They also have a competition where each potter makes a piece under the theme 'Rooted in the Past - Looking to the Future'. The ones shown here demonstrate some of their diverse interpretations. All in all a great display by every one of them.