Previous
Next
Black Telephone Boxes by colourfan
147 / 365

Black Telephone Boxes

These are Public Phone Boxes in London which were originally owned by BT (who have copyright for the design and whose boxes are red) that have been sold to other telecom operators who had to paint them in a different colour ie black
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Bonney Stephen

@colourfan
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise