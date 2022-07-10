Previous
Next
Steam Rollers in target by colourfan
159 / 365

Steam Rollers in target

Looking down the barrel of a Chieftain Tank at approaching Steam Rollers.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Bonney Stephen

@colourfan
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise