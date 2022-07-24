Previous
Just like Grandad by colourfan
173 / 365

Just like Grandad

He has a better technique than me!
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Bonney Stephen

@colourfan
Paul Alfsson
At least Grandad caught his shadow! Plenty of room to shoot onto too.
July 28th, 2022  
