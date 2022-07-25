Sign up
174 / 365
Eltham Palace
In Eltham, SE London. Has a marvellous Art Deco interior. The original palace was given to Edward II in 1305 and used as a Royal Residence from 14th to 16th Century. Current house was built in 1930s. English Heritage assumed management in 1999.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th July 2022 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
