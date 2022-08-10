Previous
Next
Stone building in Santander by colourfan
190 / 365

Stone building in Santander

Took this from the Hop-on Hop-off bus. Don't know what building it is but it caught my eye.
Also, caught b****y Covid on this day - bugger it!
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Bonney Stephen

@colourfan
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise