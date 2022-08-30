Previous
Vauxhall Bridge by colourfan
210 / 365

Vauxhall Bridge

The cost of the bridge was actually under budget so they spent the spare money on 8 large bronze statues. The 2 shown are 'Statue of Architecture' (L) and 'Statue of Engineering' (R).
