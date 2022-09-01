Previous
Battersea Power Station by colourfan
Battersea Power Station

Coal fired power station in operation from 1930's to 1980's. Now a major restoration and development project - due to open the doors to the public in Oct 2022. A Penthouse is available for £18 million!!
1st September 2022

Bonney Stephen

@colourfan
Peter Byrne
I'll have 2 at that price
September 3rd, 2022  
