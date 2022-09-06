Previous
Big Boys are back by colourfan
Big Boys are back

These Deer have been conspicuous by their absence for many weeks. They are now back and shedding the velvet (skin) on their antlers by rubbing it off. Looks painful but apparently it isn't.
