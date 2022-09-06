Sign up
217 / 365
Big Boys are back
These Deer have been conspicuous by their absence for many weeks. They are now back and shedding the velvet (skin) on their antlers by rubbing it off. Looks painful but apparently it isn't.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Bonney Stephen
@colourfan
218
photos
7
followers
1
following
59% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th September 2022 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
