Falconer with Vulture by colourfan
Falconer with Vulture

This was a rescue Vulture that was previously captured and beaten with sticks by overseas natives. Took him years to train. Put small pieces of meat under the children's legs which the Vulture picked out and ate - meat that is, not legs!
