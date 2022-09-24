Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
235 / 365
Falconer with Vulture
This was a rescue Vulture that was previously captured and beaten with sticks by overseas natives. Took him years to train. Put small pieces of meat under the children's legs which the Vulture picked out and ate - meat that is, not legs!
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bonney Stephen
@colourfan
235
photos
7
followers
1
following
64% complete
View this month »
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th September 2022 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close