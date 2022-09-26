Previous
Falcon on a Lure by colourfan
Falcon on a Lure

This bird was so quick that the only way to get a photo was when it was on the ground with its prey.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Bonney Stephen

@colourfan
