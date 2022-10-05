Previous
Quantum Cloud - London by colourfan
246 / 365

Quantum Cloud - London

A 30m high sculpture by Antony Gormley (taller than his "Angel of the North") made from a collection of tetrahedral steel units. A total of 5.5km of steel section used, weighing nearly 50tonnes.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Bonney Stephen

@colourfan
Bill Ososki
Impressive sculpture, nice framing against the cloudy sky
October 8th, 2022  
