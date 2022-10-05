Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
246 / 365
Quantum Cloud - London
A 30m high sculpture by Antony Gormley (taller than his "Angel of the North") made from a collection of tetrahedral steel units. A total of 5.5km of steel section used, weighing nearly 50tonnes.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bonney Stephen
@colourfan
248
photos
7
followers
1
following
67% complete
View this month »
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th October 2022 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill Ososki
Impressive sculpture, nice framing against the cloudy sky
October 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close