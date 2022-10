Portrait Artist Selection

Paintings top row - bottom row - L to R :-

Tom Jones by Duncan Shoosmith 2019 - oil.

Amir Khan by Christian Hook 2014 - oil.

Eddie Izzard by Curtis Holder 2020 - coloured pencil.

Self portrait by Danielle Vaughan 2018 - ripped paper pieces.

Jazzie B byTom Mead 2019 - acrylic.

Nile Rodgers by Christabel Blackburn 2020 - oil.