Previous
Next
Chinese Jade Vase by colourfan
274 / 365

Chinese Jade Vase

from the Qing dynasty (1644-1911). Amazing to think that the whole piece was made from a single block of jade - incredible talent. On show at Compton Verney.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Bonney Stephen

@colourfan
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise