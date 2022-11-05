Previous
Artist Studio - Picasso WW2 by colourfan
Artist Studio - Picasso WW2

Magnum Photography Agency exhibition of famous artists and their creative environments (studios). This is Pablo Picasso holed up in his studio at 7 Rue des Grands-Augustins, Paris during WW2.
