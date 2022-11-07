Previous
Owl Face Wine Vessel by colourfan
Owl Face Wine Vessel

Bronze 'fangjia' Wine Vessel and Cover (Chinese) - late Shang dynasty. Was bought in auction in 2007 at Sotheby's New York for $8.1 million for Compton Verney.
