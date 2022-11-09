Previous
BR35006 Steam Locomotive by colourfan
BR35006 Steam Locomotive

BR35006 was built 1941 - retired 1964 after more than 1.1 million miles. Has the longest name for a preserved steam locomotive - "Peninsular & Oriental Steam Navigation Company". Restored and returned to operation in 2016.
