Foo Dog on Globe by colourfan
Foo Dog on Globe

Bronze statue of a mythical Chinese guardian lion - known in the west as a Foo Dog - on an enamelled globe.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Bonney Stephen

@colourfan
