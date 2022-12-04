Previous
Israel Lamppost - Stratford on Avon by colourfan
Israel Lamppost - Stratford on Avon

Presented on behalf of the State of Israel. Shows a Mandolin Donkey ('Bottom') from A Midsummer night's Dream, Topol from Fiddler on the roof and Owl from the Owl and the Pussycat.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Bonney Stephen

@colourfan
