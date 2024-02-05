Kangaroo Island

Now complete - Kangaroo Island's newest Tourist attraction, show casing the Islands production of wool. It is a fascinating insight into the production of high quality Merino wool on the Island.

Wool growing started on Kangaroo Island in 1836 and now has a reputation for the production of high quality wool products in Australia.

The newest sheds that we supplied make up the showroom for this tourist attraction. It has been a pleasure working with the KI Wool team to see this all come to life

The tour at the new facility includes viewing the story of Kangaroo Island wool way back from 1836 to present day, the story includes all the ups and downs of the wool production on the Island including the devastating bush fires that ravaged the island in 2020.

The story is all featured in a huge 9 meter Cinemation 360 Degree igloo dome - the only one in the Southern hemisphere!!

When you are on the island please take the time to check it out and book a tour to see the new facility and our new Sheds!