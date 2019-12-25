Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2204
Sunset at the nature preserve
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
3
2
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
3910
photos
98
followers
36
following
603% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
20th December 2019 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful sunset photo
December 25th, 2019
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful light and silhouettes ! fav
December 25th, 2019
Maggiemae
ace
This tree is very pretty with so many tiny branches!
December 25th, 2019
