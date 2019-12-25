Previous
Sunset at the nature preserve by congaree
Photo 2204

Sunset at the nature preserve

25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
gloria jones ace
Beautiful sunset photo
December 25th, 2019  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful light and silhouettes ! fav
December 25th, 2019  
Maggiemae ace
This tree is very pretty with so many tiny branches!
December 25th, 2019  
