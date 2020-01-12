Previous
Crape myrtle and moon in winter by congaree
Crape myrtle and moon in winter

I stepped out of my house sf 2 am the other night, looked up into the night sky, and captured this.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

John

@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Nadezhda
Atmospheric photo! A little disturbing.
January 12th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Very atmospheric and mysterious night scene - nicely captured
January 12th, 2020  
