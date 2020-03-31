Previous
Next
Meeting Street view, historic district of Charleston by congaree
Photo 2235

Meeting Street view, historic district of Charleston

Few cars and empty streets in our normally bustling historic district during the virus pandemic.
31st March 2020 31st Mar 20

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
612% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise