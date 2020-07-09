Previous
Sunset over the Ashley River and marshes at high tide by congaree
Sunset over the Ashley River and marshes at high tide

9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

John

@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Anne Pancella ace
Awesome landscape with no less than 5 different parts.
July 10th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful sunset shot with a great pov, layers, colors
July 10th, 2020  
