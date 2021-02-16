Previous
Next
Camellia by congaree
Photo 2328

Camellia

16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
637% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
So many types of camelia and they are all beautiful! As good as any orchid, I reckon!
February 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise