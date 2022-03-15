Previous
Eastern swallow tail butterfly by congaree
Photo 2475

Eastern swallow tail butterfly

15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beauty, sitting on a lovely flower too.
March 15th, 2022  
