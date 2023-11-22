Sign up
Previous
Photo 2726
Night scene, Charleston Historic District
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
1
1
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
5384
photos
100
followers
28
following
Brian
ace
Awesome John. Love the scene and the different types of light and the rich blue of the sky.
November 22nd, 2023
