Previous
Photo 2756
Fluorite illuminated by flashlight
I have started collecting rock, crystals and gemstones. I had absolutely no idea how varied and beautiful crystals are.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st January 2024 12:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
