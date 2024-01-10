Previous
Unusual example of Romanesque architecture in Charleston. I had never come across this chapel built in the late 19th century. by congaree
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 10th, 2024  
Brian ace
Striking architecture - great capture
January 10th, 2024  
