Rural South Carolina scene, 1974 by congaree
Rural South Carolina scene, 1974

This is one of my first black and white prints that I made in a friend’s darkroom way back in 1974. I was all about black and white then. No color at all.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

John

ace
congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
