Photo 2771
Rural South Carolina scene, 1974
This is one of my first black and white prints that I made in a friend’s darkroom way back in 1974. I was all about black and white then. No color at all.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
23rd January 2024 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
