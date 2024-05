This most fascinatingly odd off-the-beaten-path tourist attraction in South Carolina sadly burned down a few weeks after 30 years of astonishing visitors who came to the small town of Bownan to see it and maybe meet the creator of this public artwork like no other. I took this photo about eight years ago on my one and only visit. Unfortunately, it was about an hour and a half drive from where I live, so not easy to get to. But I never forgot it.