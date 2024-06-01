Sign up
Previous
Photo 2852
Indian dill, a species of anethum
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
2
0
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
5746
photos
108
followers
27
following
781% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th May 2024 8:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous pattern and great colours.
June 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super pov to capture this beauty !
June 1st, 2024
