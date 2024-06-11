Previous
Kitchen in an abandoned house in the central South Carolina countryside, 1974 by congaree
Kitchen in an abandoned house in the central South Carolina countryside, 1974

This is one of my favorite photos from 50 years ago when I was taking all black and white photos and developing and printing the negatives in a homemade darkroom in a friend’s bathroom.
