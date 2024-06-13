Previous
Kaleidoscope photo art by congaree
Photo 2859

Kaleidoscope photo art

I love capturing imagines in my collection of kaleidoscopes. They are endlessly beautiful.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Jessica Eby ace
Beautiful shot, and what a cool thing to collect!
June 13th, 2024  
Rick ace
Cool.
June 13th, 2024  
