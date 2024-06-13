Sign up
Previous
Photo 2859
Kaleidoscope photo art
I love capturing imagines in my collection of kaleidoscopes. They are endlessly beautiful.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
2
0
John
ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
5766
photos
108
followers
27
following
783% complete
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
10th June 2024 3:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Jessica Eby
ace
Beautiful shot, and what a cool thing to collect!
June 13th, 2024
Rick
ace
Cool.
June 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
