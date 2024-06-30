Previous
Crape Myrtle blooms at Hampton Park. “The Lilac of the South” by congaree
Photo 2877

Crape Myrtle blooms at Hampton Park. “The Lilac of the South”

30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this beautiful park and blooms.
June 30th, 2024  
william wooderson ace
You visit some truly stunning places! Or at least, you make them look stunning. Fav.
June 30th, 2024  
