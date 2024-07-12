Previous
One of my favorite Charleston gardens by congaree
One of my favorite Charleston gardens

12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

John

ace
@congaree
Retired from careers in journalism, teaching, and information technology. True passion is landscape and flower photography, gardens, walking, sunsets, good books, my iPad....
Rob Z ace
Lovely shot.
July 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
How gorgeous it is, could be mine too.
July 12th, 2024  
Brian ace
Stunning on black
July 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So attractively beautiful ! fav
July 12th, 2024  
